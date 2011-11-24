Mariel Vandeloo

Mariel Vandeloo
Mariel Vandeloo
My Desk
This was part of a series of five desk illustrations that I did. The items on the desk and how they are arranged show different projects that I have been working on and reflect the day that I had.

Posted on Nov 24, 2011
