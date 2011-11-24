Cecilia Heikkilä

Kitty Movember

Cecilia Heikkilä
Cecilia Heikkilä
  • Save
Kitty Movember movember cat illustration drawing
Download color palette

A print I made to collect money for Movember Canada. I will try to upload a small final version so you can see the whole piece.
Well, I'm not sure how, so you can go and check it out here; http://ceciliaheikkila.files.wordpress.com/2011/10/kitty_movember1.jpg

View all tags
Posted on Nov 24, 2011
Cecilia Heikkilä
Cecilia Heikkilä

More by Cecilia Heikkilä

View profile
    • Like