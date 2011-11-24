Yael Miller

Drake & Lou Labels

Drake & Lou Labels letterpress labels jar jam packaging art deco
A job I completed recently for a small-batch jam maker. The labels go on glass jars (round on lid, rectangle on sidewall). They were printed letterpress. The spaces are there for them to fill in some details by hand.

Posted on Nov 24, 2011
