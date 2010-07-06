Brandon Herbel

Watson Twins / Show Poster

Watson Twins / Show Poster 1 make believe design and wonder watson twins believe design poster screenprint
1% has hired me on to design 2 to 4 show posters a month starting in July. Here is a poster I designed for the Watson Twins show coming up. Hope to print it tonight or tomorrow!

