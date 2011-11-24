mandira midha

Starbucks Chalkboard Ottawa, Canada

mandira midha
mandira midha
  • Save
Starbucks Chalkboard Ottawa, Canada starbucks coffee shop uplifting experience coffee chalkboard illustration chalk markers passion community people give connect elevate cup mug food beverage bean heart love care
Download color palette

4 ft x 8 ft chalkboard illustration at a local Starbucks.

mandira midha
mandira midha

More by mandira midha

View profile
    • Like