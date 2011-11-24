Sharon Milne

Panda Diptych

Sharon Milne
Sharon Milne
  • Save
Panda Diptych vector illustration illustrator brush tutorial
Download color palette

Part of a kung fu panda vector diptych I've done for a tutorial.
100% vector in AI CS5 - no scalable raster effects :)

View all tags
Posted on Nov 24, 2011
Sharon Milne
Sharon Milne

More by Sharon Milne

View profile
    • Like