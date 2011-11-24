Oleg Zodchiy

Serious sparrow

Oleg Zodchiy
Oleg Zodchiy
  • Save
Serious sparrow icon twitter design sparrow hat winter illustration character
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers! I am very happy join the community.
Thank you Dalius Stuoka for the invite.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 24, 2011
Oleg Zodchiy
Oleg Zodchiy

More by Oleg Zodchiy

View profile
    • Like