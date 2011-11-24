Victor Ingman

Popup interface
Got some inspiration from Sam Jones shot, but decided to give it another look and user experience.
Wouldn't it be awesome to start using sliders instead of yes/no buttons? Just a thought, but if Apple actually implemented it into OS X with multitouch gestures, it would be pretty awesome don't you think?

Posted on Nov 24, 2011
