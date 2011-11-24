Ivan Roman

Inchisteme app

Ivan Roman
Ivan Roman
  • Save
Inchisteme app app nokia aplication chistes jokes
Download color palette

This is the last design for one of our apps. The app will be develop in Nokia and we focus in two things, the human interface and the concept of App-In-Purchase.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 24, 2011
Ivan Roman
Ivan Roman

More by Ivan Roman

View profile
    • Like