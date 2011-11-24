Diego Lafuente

Barra de edición

Diego Lafuente
Diego Lafuente
  • Save
Barra de edición editor ui css3 svg html5
Download color palette

I did this small editor bar for a contract editor app. It has many features and it's made of SVG, HTML5 and CSS3. Pure candy, it loads in 7ms.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 24, 2011
Diego Lafuente
Diego Lafuente

More by Diego Lafuente

View profile
    • Like