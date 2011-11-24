Oliver Wetter

Android Legacy

Very recent collaboration with Greek photographer Louis Konstantinou http://louiskonstantinou.com, Model is Gianna V. And no, its not Lady Gaga. Inspired by the work of Michael Oswald and the Disney picture "Tron". The screen is inspired by the technology used in the movie Minority report. Full image on my cgportfolio. http://fantasio.cgsociety.org

