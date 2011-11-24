Jérôme Montagne

Rating (animated)

Jérôme Montagne
Jérôme Montagne
  • Save
Rating (animated) rating animated vote hover lprn
Download color palette

This is the experiment for the using of rating system. I redesign the heart icon into button for a better understanding.

D1086e0e853b22e2c6455ae5700209fe
Rebound of
Rating
By Jérôme Montagne
View all tags
Posted on Nov 24, 2011
Jérôme Montagne
Jérôme Montagne

More by Jérôme Montagne

View profile
    • Like