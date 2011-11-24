Natalie Cherry

Invitation

Invitation typography
Snippet of the invitation I'm working on now. Making a web and printed version; the printed version will be the landing page of the site, which then takes you to song selection and RSVPing. Haven't left the studio today though, taken its toll, need fresh eyes!

Posted on Nov 24, 2011
