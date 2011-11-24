Jeff Finley

Black Friday on the Arsenal

Black Friday on the Arsenal black friday sale ad vector pack twitter go media arsenal
An ad I created for the Arsenal's $1 Vector Pack twitter promotion for Black Friday. To unlock the coupon code for a $1 vector pack, tweet by clicking this link: http://www.paywithatweet.com/pay/?id=f9c8131b045d99bf6bc8167ee66d9eef

Posted on Nov 24, 2011
