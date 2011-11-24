Mike Engel

RMCYCLE Poster

Mike Engel
Mike Engel
  • Save
RMCYCLE Poster poster vector print auction charity
Download color palette

Part of a poster for RMCYCLE, a sustainable art auction at the Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design. The charity receiving donations is Butterfly Hope, a place for kids to experiment with science and nature.

Also, thanks to brandonmakes for the invite.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 24, 2011
Mike Engel
Mike Engel

More by Mike Engel

View profile
    • Like