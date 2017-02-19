Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Multifunction button

Hi dribbblers :)
How was your weekend?

This work is inspired by Stan Yakusevich 💥, I have considered the application of a button on the interface of the multi-function, so if the user has a certain operating habits and cognitive based on what I mentioned before, we may have a chance to expand its expansibility.

Pls check here - - MY PROJECTS - - to view my more stuff.

Posted on Feb 19, 2017
