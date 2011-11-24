Alexander Spliid

Alexander Spliid
Alexander Spliid
Billy BizCards
Did the identity for danish entrepeneurs. Here's the businesscard, printed on 16 pt stock, silk matte finish, quarter inch rounded corners and spotgloss on the mark. Type is my own combination of Myriad pro and Cocon.

Posted on Nov 24, 2011
Alexander Spliid
Alexander Spliid
