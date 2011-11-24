Standard Design

Pepper Spray Cop Rocks!

Standard Design
Standard Design
  • Save
Pepper Spray Cop Rocks! poster gigposter flyer meme halftone black and white pepper spray cop john pike ows occupy wall street
Download color palette

Quicky last minute gig poster for my band. Jumped on meme bandwagon. The man knows how to swing an axe! - http://the-dem.com/2011-12-01-pepper-spray-cop.html

Standard Design
Standard Design

More by Standard Design

View profile
    • Like