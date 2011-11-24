Mosaic User Activity Feed

Ben Rex Furneaux

Ben Rex Furneaux
Ben Rex Furneaux
mosaic profile activity badges photos games
Preview of a user's visual/mosaic activity feed on Turbulenz — illustrating what they've been playing, badges achieved, in-game photos taken, friends and followers (not illustrated).

Posted on Nov 24, 2011
Ben Rex Furneaux
Ben Rex Furneaux

