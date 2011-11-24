Jérôme Montagne

Blog Posts List

Jérôme Montagne
Jérôme Montagne
  • Save
Blog Posts List posts list blog rating hover rollover like like-it minimal item ui flat lprn
Download color palette

The posts list. Rollover on image to highlight the post rating.

D1086e0e853b22e2c6455ae5700209fe
Rebound of
Rating
By Jérôme Montagne
View all tags
Posted on Nov 24, 2011
Jérôme Montagne
Jérôme Montagne

More by Jérôme Montagne

View profile
    • Like