Moovz App

At Moovz, I was in charge of both conceptualizing and designing the features that the app consists of. When I first started working on the app, I took it upon myself to update the core visual identity of the product, creating something unique. One of the main features that I enjoyed working on was the Moovz chat section; I updated the icons, the typography, and even the colors that the section consisted of, changing the way that it both looked and felt. I also changed other areas of visual branding across the platform.

Posted on Feb 18, 2017
Product Design Manager at Houzz
