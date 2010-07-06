Maxvoltar.com v6

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
After about 30 different designs since my latest redesign, yesterday evening I finally managed to combine everything I wanted to change to my blog. Typography isn't perfect yet (decided to change my main font at the last minute, no way I'm doing those changes in Photoshop), but this will hopefully go live somewhere next week. Now, back to paid work.
One more thing: All the colors I used are based on the clothes I wore yesterday.