Maxvoltar.com v6

After about 30 different designs since my latest redesign, yesterday evening I finally managed to combine everything I wanted to change to my blog. Typography isn't perfect yet (decided to change my main font at the last minute, no way I'm doing those changes in Photoshop), but this will hopefully go live somewhere next week. Now, back to paid work.

One more thing: All the colors I used are based on the clothes I wore yesterday.

Posted on Jul 6, 2010
