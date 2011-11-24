Madays - Application for Carsonified

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
So, I applied for Carsonified.
They had this incredible job opening searching for a lead designer.
And I thought, well… I just finished my studies – why not? And made this.
But then it took them ages to reply (after my second email after two month ) and hired someone else.
Sure, I'm disappointed. But not by the fact, that they didn't choose me. I'm a litte bit sad that they didn't tell me the why and wherefores.
Personally I think, there were a lot of other things going on. The other guy comes from SF and has worked for Digg and stuff…
But anyways. This is it :)