Matthias Kampitsch

Madays - Application for Carsonified

Matthias Kampitsch
Matthias Kampitsch
  • Save
Madays - Application for Carsonified application carsonified carson job app dashboard food drinks sleep heart rate high five
Download color palette

So, I applied for Carsonified.
They had this incredible job opening searching for a lead designer.
And I thought, well… I just finished my studies – why not? And made this.
But then it took them ages to reply (after my second email after two month ) and hired someone else.
Sure, I'm disappointed. But not by the fact, that they didn't choose me. I'm a litte bit sad that they didn't tell me the why and wherefores.
Personally I think, there were a lot of other things going on. The other guy comes from SF and has worked for Digg and stuff…

But anyways. This is it :)

Matthias Kampitsch
Matthias Kampitsch

More by Matthias Kampitsch

View profile
    • Like