Madays - Application for Carsonified

So, I applied for Carsonified.

They had this incredible job opening searching for a lead designer.

And I thought, well… I just finished my studies – why not? And made this.

But then it took them ages to reply (after my second email after two month ) and hired someone else.

Sure, I'm disappointed. But not by the fact, that they didn't choose me. I'm a litte bit sad that they didn't tell me the why and wherefores.

Personally I think, there were a lot of other things going on. The other guy comes from SF and has worked for Digg and stuff…

But anyways. This is it :)