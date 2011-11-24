Sébastien Nikolaou

Patras Events

Patras Events
Logo sign proposal for a local entertainment/events portal. Pi is for Patras, Greece. Rejected; client didn't like anything.

That's what he went with instead: Actual Patras Events logo. (not mine obviously)

