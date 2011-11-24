Natalie Cherry

Boogie

I've just been asked to design the invitation for my work Christmas party, so I'm doing a site which allows people to select their five songs to have played in the venue and nominate their coworkers for the annual awards as well as RSVP. This is the song selection part.

Posted on Nov 24, 2011
