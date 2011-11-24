Warry

Simple calculator app

Warry
Warry
  • Save
Simple calculator app iphone app digital dark calculator
Download color palette

It's simple app i'm working on, to help for french candidate to a job to calculate the gap between their salary and what they really got on their bank account.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 24, 2011
Warry
Warry

More by Warry

View profile
    • Like