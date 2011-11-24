Hash Milhan

We Are Designers Business Card

Hash Milhan
Hash Milhan
  • Save
We Are Designers Business Card business card self promotion design studio agency sri lanka
Download color palette

A digital design studio in Sri Lanka needed a unique business card. And this was my solution to them. Initially done in 2007.

Link in my folio for views from other angles - http://hashir.net/we-are-designers-business-card

View all tags
Posted on Nov 24, 2011
Hash Milhan
Hash Milhan

More by Hash Milhan

View profile
    • Like