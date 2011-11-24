Court Noise holding page

Luke Beard

Me and Duncan are making a app for dribbble players in december. Nothing crazy. Super simple activity reader. It was a pretty little holding page over at http://courtnoi.se/

*Should look a lot better on your iPhone now*

