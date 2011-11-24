👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Two Dribbble invites giveaway
Dribbble is really an awesome place to be and really improved my skills and my professional life beyond I really could imagine!
I have now the honor to give this opportunity to two of you lucky persons!
To get one, follow these one simple steps:
1) send me an email at info@salleedesign.com with:
» dribbble invite + name as subject
» link to your portfolio or/and any visuals worth showing.
» A brief text about who you are (like name, and what you do, student, professional etc) and why you want to be on Dribbble.
If you wish to leave a tweet that mentions @salleedesign with a link http://tinyurl.com/c4gwtle to this post it's always nice to give chances to everybody :)
I will answer to the 2 lucky winners by email and make the results public over twitter and commenting here next week on monday 28 nov.
PS: Due to the large amount of mails already received I'm sorry in advance if I can't answer personally to everybody
I can also say choices is going to be very tough, I've been receiving very nice mails!
The winners are:
Bob Case and Bert