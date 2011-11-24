Georgi Dimitrov Erase

Erase & Arsek, for Octopus industries

erase arsek georgi jelio dimitrov bulgaria graffiti wall fourplus funny hand love octopus letters illustration
This is a small part from Big wall, when we was painted with Arsek for
Octopus industries .
Hope u liket it ;]
