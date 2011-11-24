Harvey Hartley

Beard Poster

Beard Poster beard poster print illustration misregistered a3 risograph riso
A3, Four colour Risograph print, limited edition of 50. Hand signed, numbered and stamped.

Posted on Nov 24, 2011
