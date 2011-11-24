Tim Denee

Cabin, skull, axe, flowers, wildgrass.

Tim Denee
Tim Denee
  • Save
Cabin, skull, axe, flowers, wildgrass. illustration calendar 2012
Download color palette

Further work on a calendar illustration (this is January).

205bece1f7dcb434b7d81bca3d6c379e
Rebound of
2012 calendar illustration (detail)
By Tim Denee
View all tags
Posted on Nov 24, 2011
Tim Denee
Tim Denee

More by Tim Denee

View profile
    • Like