Tumblin'

Tumblin' tumblr theme design
Just messing around in Photoshop with a couple of concepts I have for Tumblr themes. Not sure about the colour scheme...or the typefaces. That will depend what I choose when I start playing with it in a browser. Still, liking where this is going.

Posted on Nov 24, 2011
