Under The Influence postcards

Sketched lyrics from 4 different songs tonight that have to do with being under the influence.
1. Oviedo- Blind Pilot
2. Enter Galactic- Kid Cudi
3. Teenager in Love - The Pains of Being Pure at Heart
4. Listen to the Darkside - Charlie Mars
I'm planning on getting these printed up and selling them as 4"x6" postcards early next week.