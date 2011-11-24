Bob Roman

Under The Influence postcards

Sketched lyrics from 4 different songs tonight that have to do with being under the influence.

1. Oviedo- Blind Pilot
2. Enter Galactic- Kid Cudi
3. Teenager in Love - The Pains of Being Pure at Heart
4. Listen to the Darkside - Charlie Mars

I'm planning on getting these printed up and selling them as 4"x6" postcards early next week.

Posted on Nov 24, 2011
