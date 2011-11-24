Máximo Gavete

Dribbble Invitation

Máximo Gavete
Máximo Gavete
  • Save
Dribbble Invitation dribbble invitation invite invitación
Download color palette

I recently received an invitation from dribbble. If you are a prospect and you want to be drafted just check my blog: http://omixamestudio.com/gana-una-invitacion-para-dribbble/

View all tags
Posted on Nov 24, 2011
Máximo Gavete
Máximo Gavete

More by Máximo Gavete

View profile
    • Like