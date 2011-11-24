Alex Slavitski

Carlsberg iPad game

Woohoo! my first shot on dribbble!
Thanks to http://dribbble.com/Cucu for the draft!

This is a shot from an iPad game I made for carlsberg while working for moblin, you can take a look at the finished product at:
http://www.behance.net/gallery/Carlsberg-bar-tending-game/2446447

Posted on Nov 24, 2011
