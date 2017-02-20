Dan Lehman

Tea Type

Dan Lehman
Dan Lehman
Hire Me
  • Save
Tea Type leaves repeat pattern dimensional masked letter lettering food flavor
Download color palette

Experimental typography where I was trying to find the perfect balance between masking out the pattern, yet allowing some of it to overlap to add texture.

See more lettering on my site.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 20, 2017
Dan Lehman
Dan Lehman
Branding, Illustration, & Packaging
Hire Me

More by Dan Lehman

View profile
    • Like