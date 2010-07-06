Magnus Jepson

Updated version with clearer contrast on Cart button and nicer heading for shopping cart. Also a bit more spacious.

Also notice the opacity change on slider buttons.

Rebound of
Store
Posted on Jul 6, 2010
