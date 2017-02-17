Dan Lehman
Emerson Stone

Type Study

Dan Lehman
Emerson Stone
Dan Lehman for Emerson Stone
Hire Us
  • Save
Type Study focus blurred blurry experimental masked letters dynamic
Download color palette

Playing with depth of field and perspective as part of a logo exploration.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 17, 2017
Emerson Stone
Emerson Stone
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Emerson Stone

View profile
    • Like