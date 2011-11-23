Kiki Karpus

BRINE or DIE

This shot was inspired by @DadBoner's quote of "The secret to my bird is the brine. Turns out so moist. Bold succulent flavors. Really off the chain. Brine or die, you guys."

Happy Thanksgiving everyone!

https://twitter.com/DadBoner

Posted on Nov 23, 2011
