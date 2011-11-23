Keenan Cummings

Pixel Perfecting

Pixel Perfecting logo identity
Trying my hand at some vector nudging in photoshop to get this thing nice and clean. The top version is working much better with the grid. Feeling more crisp and clean?

Posted on Nov 23, 2011
