Howard Pinsky

Tron Style Folder

Howard Pinsky
Howard Pinsky
  • Save
Tron Style Folder tron folder icon
Download color palette

Working on a "Tron" style folder, which will be available on IceflowStudios.com shortly.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 23, 2011
Howard Pinsky
Howard Pinsky
Welcome to my colorful world.

More by Howard Pinsky

View profile
    • Like