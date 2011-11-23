Gavin Nelson

Zelda Medallions

The six sage medallions from The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time. I saw the shot I rebounded and was inspired to make these. Never really thought of doing it before, but I think they look great as glyphs.

Posted on Nov 23, 2011
Product & Icon Designer
