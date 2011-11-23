Work It | iOS Icon #2

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a WIP iOS icon for Work It, an upcoming iPhone application by Purple Smash.
I've spaced the elements a little better, to make it appear less cluttered and also completed the shading and lighting. The icon is pretty much complete, pending a 24-48hr break and final bug check and polish!
#mental note to self; darken chrome by handle.