Eleonora Zorzi

meish.

Eleonora Zorzi
Eleonora Zorzi
  • Save
meish. illustration screen printing web caricature
Download color palette

Experimenting with illustration for my new website.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 23, 2011
Eleonora Zorzi
Eleonora Zorzi

More by Eleonora Zorzi

View profile
    • Like