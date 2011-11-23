Ben Watts

Arm Coat

Ben Watts
Ben Watts
unicorn crest coat of arms
An epic concept for a project at Shopify. Designing for a medium I've never dealt with before. It's neat stuff.

Still working on that banner/ribbon at the bottom. Will probably be axed.

These unicorns would probably punch you in the face.

Posted on Nov 23, 2011
Ben Watts
Ben Watts

