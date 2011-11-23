Javier Garcia

Holiday Card

Holiday Card holiday card festive green pattern texture sword
Here's my holiday card for 2011. The theme was more towards those who have had a rough year ( I assume most of us). So I wish you all warmth and strength to battle this coming year. Happy Holidays Everyone!

Posted on Nov 23, 2011
