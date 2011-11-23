Piquadro

Calcolatrice elettronica Pisana

Calcolatrice elettronica Pisana 150 anni italia cep steampunk glow light
Another print from the exposition about 150 years of italian technology. It's a module of the first electronic calculator, aka CEP.

Posted on Nov 23, 2011
