Cole Henley

Keep Calm …

Cole Henley
Cole Henley
  • Save
Keep Calm … keep calm print design parody
Download color palette

Preparing colour blocks for some screen prints I'm making.
This one is a three-colour print based on a Keep Calm parody I made a couple of years back…

View all tags
Posted on Nov 23, 2011
Cole Henley
Cole Henley

More by Cole Henley

View profile
    • Like