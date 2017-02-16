Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Omer Zinger

Real Madrid Genius App

Real Madrid Genius App ui ux app design
  1. artboard_1.png
  2. rmag-screens.jpg

Real Madrid Genius is a HTML5 based app that gives RMA club fans the opportunity to participate in real-time events as they play out on the field. It does this by asking players questions about the event, that they then have to answer as fast as they can. The main objective of the game is to earn as many points as possible, and successful players can quickly climb their way up the leaderboard.

Posted on Feb 16, 2017
Product Design Manager at Houzz
