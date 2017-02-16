Real Madrid Genius App

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Real Madrid Genius is a HTML5 based app that gives RMA club fans the opportunity to participate in real-time events as they play out on the field. It does this by asking players questions about the event, that they then have to answer as fast as they can. The main objective of the game is to earn as many points as possible, and successful players can quickly climb their way up the leaderboard.